Kasib Powell wants to share experience with his Skyforce players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce players are very lucky to have this guy as their head coach. Kasib Powell was a League MVP when he played in Sioux Falls and went on to play in the NBA. So when he was named head coach of this year’s team, the young players on the squad were getting a great resource to learn from.

And Powell is very willing to help his guys any way he can. Kasib says, ”I think that’s one advantage I have is that they know I’ve been in their shoes before. And I felt like it took me a while to figure out the answers as a player. So I want to be able to tell them that so they don’t have to waste those 3-4-5 years like I did. Just being in a position where I walked in their shoes before helps them relate to me a little bit and helps me get that message across enough.”

Even veterans like Brandon Knight who was just signed by the Dallas Mavericks appreciate learning from Kasib Powell.

The Force split their 2 games this week in Las Vegas at the Showcase...

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.