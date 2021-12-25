Mitchell Kernels off to fast start with new coach

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mitchell boys basketball team is off to a good start. The Kernels are ranked 6th in the latest “AA” poll.

Caden Hinker is the leader of the pack for the Kernels new head coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt.

And it sure makes it easier to take over a program you grew up with when you have a player of his abilities. College basketball at Augustana is in his future, but leading the Kernels to a great senior season is the priority now.

Caden Hinker, Mitchell Senior says, ”We’ve got a lot of great pieces and when we play together we’re one of the best teams in the state I believe. So I mean if we just stay together and play together we’ll compete with anyone.”

Ryker Kreutzfeldt, Mitchell Boys Basketball Coach says, ”Well one thing I like is that we’ve got 5 guys who can score all the time. We play about 7 guys. So far we’ve had 6 different guys score in double figures. We’ve played 3 games and we’ve had 3 guys in double figures every game. So we’re just really balanced scoring.”>

And they’ve got Caden leading the way when you need a big basket. The Kernels play next at the Corn Palace next Tuesday night against Thunder Basin, WY at 7:30.

