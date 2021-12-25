Shrine Club prepares Christmas dinner in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A holiday tradition returns in the form of a Christmas meal at the Corn Palace Shrine Club. The Christmas Dinner at the Masonic takes place on Christmas Day from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The meal will include all the fixings of a traditional Christmas meal that can be eaten there, taken home, or even delivered. The tradition began over 20 years ago when three lodge brothers decided they were going to make sure nobody spent the holiday alone if they could help it. Organizers prepared meals for more than 850 people at no expense to the recipients.

