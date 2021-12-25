Union Gospel Mission gearing up for Christmas celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission will be holding their Christmas day celebrations Saturday with three different chapels services, each followed by a Christmas meal and a gift. The first service begins at 11 a.m., followed by others at 1 and 2 p.m.

“What we want to do with UGM on this day for Christmas, we’re celebrating Jesus’ birthday and with that, we want to make sure our community is taken care of,” said Eric Weber, Union Gospel Mission CEO.

The UGM helps people all year, but helping others celebrate the holidays brings with it a special feeling.

“Sometimes the holidays can be really hard, and we recognize that here at the mission and we really want to make sure that we’re caring for the needs of the community,” said Elly Heckel, Union Gospel Mission Communications and Marketing Development Director. “Part of doing that here is Christmas day, where we can not only provide families with those clothing items but we’re providing them with a Christmas they might not have had.”

For those involved with the Christmas day celebration, one of the most important things is people making a positive memory.

“I can’t wait for the stories that are going to come from Christmas day and just to see the face of kids that didn’t know they were going to experience a merry Christmas this year,” said Heckel.

The UGM, like many other organizations, has seen a decrease in volunteers this year. They could still use help for Christmas, or after.

“We still need volunteers. After Christmas, we need volunteers. We get a lot of stuff in to give away. We do this all year long, so Christmas day will be special, but every day for the mission is special because we do this every day of the year,” said Weber.

UGM says all the work they do throughout the year is made possible due to community help. To find out more about how you can help click here.

