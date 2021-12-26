2021 Local Sports Stories of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After many athletic seasons were shortened, or outright cancelled, in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic the celebrations and joy in local sports were back in 2021.

Though they looked different at times, sights missed in 2020 were familiar again in 2021.

For the first time in two years high school basketball champions were crowned. Led by Texas-bound junior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Louisville-bound senior Sydni Schetnan the Washington girls rolled to the AA title, and DeSmet’s boys lost just once all year in winning their first championship since 1987.

Spring sports, cancelled by the pandemic in 2020, returned though the year off did nothing to stop boys tennis and track dynasties at Lincoln, with the Patriots claimed their fifth and seventh consecutive team titles.

Sioux Falls’ newest high school, Jefferson, began competition in the fall.

In volleyball O’Gorman won their second straight AA title and Sioux Falls Christian their fifth.

Football concluded with a week of drama at the Dakota Dome. Dell Rapids Saint Mary won their first ever championship on a two point conversion in double overtime. One night later Pierre claimed their fifth consecutive 11AA championship on a 40-yard field goal at the end of regulation by senior Cole Peterson.

“On the car ride here my best friend, he messaged me, and he says I’m predicting you will win this with a field goal. And he called it and I did!” Peterson said.

The Summit League Tournament returned to Sioux Falls but was played at the Sanford Pentagon with no fans allowed. One thing remained the same-the South Dakota women claiming the championship for the second straight year.

“The celebration looks a little different and everything has changed for everyone, not just us playing basketball. I think this entire year we’ve done a really good job of just being thankful that we’re playing.” USD Senior Guard Chloe Lamb said.

Though eliminated in the opening round, South Dakota State’s women would earn an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament as well. The Jackrabbit men were bounced at the buzzer in a semifinal classic by Oral Roberts who would go on to make a run to the Sweet 16 in the Big Dance.

Northern State’s men had a remarkable 19-2 year, winning their fourth straight NSIC Tournament Title and hosting the Central Regional. And Dakota State’s women advanced to the Elite 8 of the NAIA National Tournament.

It would be a banner spring for softball in South Dakota with Augustana returning to the Division Two World Series and SDSU claiming their first ever Summit titles and NCAA Division One Tournament win.

Several sports normally reserved for the fall were postponed into the spring forcing some to play two seasons in one calendar year. The Coyote volleyball team thrived in both, winning Summit League Tournament titles in each season.

Two football programs played for national titles in the spring. After ending their regular season in November of 2020, Northwestern came back for the postseason in April, winning three times to reach the championship before falling to Lindsey Wilson in Louisiana.

Jackrabbit football had perhaps the greatest season in program history, avoiding any COVID outbreaks and navigating through several cancelled games to win the Missouri Valley Conference title and earn the number one seed in the playoffs. From there they won three straight home games to advance to the program’s first ever national championship game in Frisco, Texas. They would come up 16 seconds short of winning a title as Sam Houston State’s last second touchdown made SDSU settle for runner-up 23-21.

“Fourth and one they made a play. And then it was third and goal and they made another play. So we were this close so we know what it takes to get here.” SDSU Freshman RB Isaiah Davis said.

Though they returned virtually their entire team for the fall, State’s bid to return to Frisco was stopped in the semifinals in part due to another last second loss, this one on the final play of the game at rival USD, which knocked the Jackrabbits out of a national seed, and propelled the Coyotes to their second ever FCS Playoff appearance.

“Unreal! Craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life!” USD Senior LB Jack Cochrane said of the finish.

Former Coyote Chris Nilsen made good on the promise he showed during a national championship career in Vermillion by winning the silver medal in pole vault at the Olympics in Tokyo.

“I keep looking at it and I’m wondering if it’s real or not but it’s definitely real! And I’ve been staring at my coach Derek Miles (an Olympic bronze medalist) for so long now that I’ve got one of my own!” Nilsen said.

Minor league teams throughout South Dakota returned to play, none more successfully than the Aberdeen Wings who set an NAHL record with 103 points and a 51-4 regular season record. They’re bid to win a second consecutive Robertson Cup championship ended in the title game against Bossier-Shreveport, and longtime head coach Scott Langer soon after to take over the USHL’s Fargo Force.

For the second time ever Sioux Falls sent a team to the Little League World Series, and they made the greatest run by any South Dakota team in the event’s history by advancing to the national semifinals. Lefty Gavin Weir would become a household name, allowing just one hit and striking out 114 batters in eight games.

“Throwing no-hitters is just awesome! I mean I’ve never been this dominant, been this good, in my life. And everybody is giving me all the support to just go out there and be my best and be me.” Weir said.

