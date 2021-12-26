Local store helps employees spread their Christmas spirit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Christmas day, many people spend the day with friends and family. In Sioux Falls one local store stayed open to help those who might have forgotten some Christmas day items.

Employees at the Franklin Food Market volunteer to work on Christmas day to not only help their community but spend some time on the holidays with their second family.

“Everybody that is working today wanted to be here,” said Laurie Van Noort, Franklin Food Market manager. “We all signed up, we put a signup sheet in October, a lot of them don’t have anywhere else to go today, the ones working upfront now, several of them didn’t have plans today, so they wanted to be here.”

Many people want to spend time with friends and family during the holiday, but not everyone has people close by.

“Not everybody realizes that everybody doesn’t have a family like they have, or they don’t have friends around or their children aren’t around, or they don’t have children, or their parents are passed and they have nowhere to go,” said Van Noort. “This gives them the opportunity to be around people and just get a little bit of the Christmas spirit going.”

Employees are able to spend the holiday not only with their co-workers but the people they see every day.

“To be here for the community when nobody is open if you couldn’t get your last-minute holiday stuff we’re here for you and that makes us feel good as people,” said Danielle O’Neal, Franklin Food Market Employee.

People have questioned why the store is open on holiday, but those who volunteer to work enjoy the festive mood, even when the store gets busy.

“I have seen our customers be very thankful, they thank us for being here today, they wish us a merry Christmas and we get to have a happy holiday,” said O’Neal.

Even people who do have friends and family nearby enjoy taking some time to celebrate the holidays with their co-workers.

“Everybody is like family here, it’s like being home,” said Van Noort.

The Franklin Food Market does have a rule when it comes to being open on Christmas day, if not enough workers want to come in, then they won’t open the store.

