“Wonderful World of Lights” presents wonderful gift for local organization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A neighborhood effort went a long way this Christmas. When the homes lit up, some hot chocolate cupcakes were a perfect compliment for visitors driving by. Some of those visitors made donations, and two siblings used that to purchase a few toys and donated more than $2,000 to the Salvation Army.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad takes us to the neighborhood that made such an impact.

