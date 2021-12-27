Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Calif. man killed in shark attack on Christmas Eve

By KSBY Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KSBY) - A 31-year-old man who was boogie boarding in California the day before Christmas died after he was bitten by a shark.

The Morro Bay Harbor Department received a phone call about a shark attack at 10:45 a.m. Friday. A 31-year-old man died in the attack off Morro Bay City Beach. The victim’s name has not been released.

“The City of Morro Bay’s heart goes out to the victim’s family at this time of the year. Our heart just goes out and our condolences,” said Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby.

First responders say the bite appeared to be from a great white shark, but that has not been confirmed.

The Harbor Department cleared the water as soon as possible after the attack. Officials say signs were posted warning beachgoers of the fatal attack, and people were not allowed in the water for 24 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shark bites are rare and very few result in death, but shark sightings are not as uncommon at Central Coast beaches.

“It’s the wilderness. You’re out in the wilderness, and just like there are mountain lions out in the hills and rattlesnakes, it’s just something you need to be aware of,” Endersby said.

The last fatal shark attack in San Luis Obispo County took place at Avila Beach in 2003. A 50-year-old woman was killed.

Copyright 2021 KSBY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Franklin Food Market Christmas Day
Local store helps employees spread their Christmas spirit
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
Officer Jim Gillespie, a 14-year veteran of the force, and another officer decided to help out...
Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years

Latest News

Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays
First responders say the bite appeared to be from a great white shark, but that has not been...
Boogie boarder killed by shark, possibly great white, off Calif. beach
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
Previously against the vaccine, the mother now encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to educate...
Mother of 5 urges vaccinations after monthslong battle with COVID-19