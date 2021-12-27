Avera Medical Minute
Central Cafe in Hawaden, IA destroyed by fire

The Central Cafe in Hawarden, IA was destroyed by a fire overnight, according to the store owner.
The Central Cafe in Hawarden, IA was destroyed by a fire overnight, according to the store owner.(Courtesy: Chris McVay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A community is responding after a popular staple burned down over the holiday weekend.

According to the Cafe’s GoFundMe page, the fire started early yesterday morning.

This is just so heart breaking..i still can't believe this happened, I feel like it's just a bad dream and will wake up...

Posted by Central Cafe on Monday, December 27, 2021

The Hawarden Fire Department says 11-different emergency crews from the surrounding area responded to help fight the fire.

Last night, the owners posted to Facebook that they had done several renovations to the building and say they will rise and shine again.

This morning, the Cafe’s owners posted saying they are overwhelmed by the response from the community and a GoFundMe page has been started for the cafe.

I struggled for 2 weeks, worked so many hours so I can stay open and now this! It's so sad to say that the Central Cafe...

Posted by Central Cafe on Sunday, December 26, 2021

