Central Cafe in Hawaden, IA destroyed by fire
The Hawarden Fire Department says 11-different emergency crews from the surrounding area responded to help fight the fire.
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A community is responding after a popular staple burned down over the holiday weekend.
The Central Cafe in Hawarden, IA was destroyed by a fire.
According to the Cafe’s GoFundMe page, the fire started early yesterday morning.
Last night, the owners posted to Facebook that they had done several renovations to the building and say they will rise and shine again.
This morning, the Cafe’s owners posted saying they are overwhelmed by the response from the community and a GoFundMe page has been started for the cafe.
