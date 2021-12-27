Coyotes have to “buck up” after slow Summit League start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Stanley Umude grad transferring to Arkansas, and AJ Plitzuweit still recovering from a devastating leg injury he suffered last last year, the Coyote men’s basketball team knew they might be in for a rough start to the season.

Which is just what happened at the beginning of Summit League play last week with South Dakota dropping their first league games at home to Oral Roberts and Kansas City.

No surprise that, without their leading scorers from last season, the offense has struggled especially from beyond the arc. In those losses USD shot just 6-34 from distance. That and many other things will have to change with their next three games on the road.

The Coyotes have yet to win a true road game in four games this year. The trip starts on Thursday night in Grand Forks at 7:00 PM against the University of North Dakota.

