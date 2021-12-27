Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Donate blood in honor of the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue or Sioux Falls Police Department at either Avera McKennan Hospital or Sanford USD Medical Center’s donor rooms between December 27th, 2021 — January 7th, 2022.

People donating blood during the event will receive a specially designed t-shirt, a certificate for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse, and a ticket to a home game with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

There are many other opportunities to give as well, click here for a full list of locations.

