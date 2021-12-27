‘I’m really heartbroken’ - Cleanup begins after fire destroys Central Cafe in Hawarden, IA

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The Central Cafe in Hawarden, Iowa has been declared a total loss after a fire destroyed the business.

Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen says his crew was on scene for nine hours working on the building. He said they got the call just before 2 am Sunday.

The chief says they received mutual aid from surrounding community departments of Ireton, Akron, Alcester, Hudson, Orange City, Sioux Center, Beresford and Maurice. He adds a total of around 112 firemen were on the scene.

“It was a landmark in Hawarden for many years and it’s going to hurt for a long time until they get rebuilt. The thing about Hawarden is the community will come together and support this business. And it’s not just a business in Hawarden, it brought in a lot of people from out of town. And I believe in my heart the will rebuild,” said Schiefen.

Schiefen said the cause of the fire is still unknown. He added he’s thankful for the support of their mutual aid help putting out the fire.

He said with their support they were able to save the surrounding businesses.

“It’s so overwhelming,” said Jen McVay, Central Cafe owner.

It’s a scene no small business owner wants to see.

“I came here and see, it’s all gone. It was like oh my gosh. I can’t believe it,” said McVay.

McVay worked at the Hawarden staple for five-and-a-half years before becoming the owner. But now, the local favorite is a total loss, leaving McVay with a range of emotions.

“I’m really heartbroken. Yesterday when we had the call, they told me that the cafe is on fire. I was like, I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked,” said McVay.

But.. in the midst of a tragedy...McVay is already looking to the future.

“We already talked to the insurance company and we’re planning to build a new one. But for now, I need to settle some stuff first. And then from there, we will go to the next step,” said McVay.

And in the wake of devastation, McVay said they’re thankful for the community that stands behind them.”

“Nothing will stop us to do whatever we can to serve the people. To serve the community. Because they need us. I need them,” said McVay.

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.