Latest weather system causing travel headaches across the Upper Midwest; North Dakota DOT not advising travel due to snow, blowing snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you are planning to travel across the Upper Midwest in the very near future, you may want to check the road conditions and adjust your plans accordingly.

The latest storm system has brought snow, sleet and freezing drizzle to the region, causing for snow-covered and icy roadways, along with numerous accidents being reported.

As of 10:15 PM, many roads in Minnesota and South Dakota along with a few counties in northwest Iowa are being reported as partially or completely covered with snow, ice or a combination of both. Conditions are much worse for our neighbors to the north. The North Dakota DOT is not advising travel across nearly the entire state due to blowing and drifting snow and some spots picking up over six inches of snow. A section of I-94 from Fargo to Bismarck and I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border is shut down.

If you do have travel plans, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination safely and use extreme caution on the roadways, especially driver on bridges or overpasses.

To check out road conditions in your area or state, check out the links below.

NORTH DAKOTA: https://travel.dot.nd.gov/?bbox=-108.129,44.487,-94.388,49.776

SOUTH DAKOTA: https://www.sd511.org/#zoom=7.020457447232431&lon=-98.5861319519637&lat=44.33967157285255&incd&acon&dstb&dstr&obst&schd&road-cond&cams&rwis

MINNESOTA: https://511mn.org/@-94.92688,46.68368,7?show=winterDriving

Shown below is the latest road conditions map as of 10:20 PM

Hazardous Road Conditions across the Upper Midwest (UPDATED: 10:20 PM) (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.