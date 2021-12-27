Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Latest weather system causing travel headaches across the Upper Midwest; North Dakota DOT not advising travel due to snow, blowing snow

An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.
An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.(KOLO)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you are planning to travel across the Upper Midwest in the very near future, you may want to check the road conditions and adjust your plans accordingly.

The latest storm system has brought snow, sleet and freezing drizzle to the region, causing for snow-covered and icy roadways, along with numerous accidents being reported.

As of 10:15 PM, many roads in Minnesota and South Dakota along with a few counties in northwest Iowa are being reported as partially or completely covered with snow, ice or a combination of both. Conditions are much worse for our neighbors to the north. The North Dakota DOT is not advising travel across nearly the entire state due to blowing and drifting snow and some spots picking up over six inches of snow. A section of I-94 from Fargo to Bismarck and I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border is shut down.

If you do have travel plans, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination safely and use extreme caution on the roadways, especially driver on bridges or overpasses.

To check out road conditions in your area or state, check out the links below.

NORTH DAKOTA: https://travel.dot.nd.gov/?bbox=-108.129,44.487,-94.388,49.776

SOUTH DAKOTA: https://www.sd511.org/#zoom=7.020457447232431&lon=-98.5861319519637&lat=44.33967157285255&incd&acon&dstb&dstr&obst&schd&road-cond&cams&rwis

MINNESOTA: https://511mn.org/@-94.92688,46.68368,7?show=winterDriving

Shown below is the latest road conditions map as of 10:20 PM

Hazardous Road Conditions across the Upper Midwest (UPDATED: 10:20 PM)
Hazardous Road Conditions across the Upper Midwest (UPDATED: 10:20 PM)(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
Franklin Food Market Christmas Day
Local store helps employees spread their Christmas spirit
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Tiny Home Village is on track to begin construction next year
Tiny Home Village is on track to begin construction next year
Eric Henderson discusses why Noah Freidel didn't play against ORU
Hendo talks about Freidel’s absence Wednesday night for SDSU

Latest News

Battle of the Badges 2021
Battle of the Badges helping with blood shortage
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Dakota News Now 10pm late block
"Wonderful World of Lights" presents wonderful gift for local organization
“Wonderful World of Lights” presents wonderful gift for local organization