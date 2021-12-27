New trailer for ‘The Batman’ released by Warner Bros.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Consider it an extra Christmas present as Warner Bros. dropped a fresh trailer for the upcoming film, The Batman.

The trailer, Simply titled “The Bat and the Cat” features Batman, played by Robert Pattinson and Catwoman aka Selina Kyle played by Zoë Kravitz.

It also has quite a bit more action than we’ve seen in the previous trailers.

In it, we get a little bit more of the plot, as the Riddler played by Paul Dano, is looking to hurt Bruce Wayne as the tables are turned and the villain knows who the hero is, this time. But as far as motivations go, that has yet to be seen.

Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell also star.

The Batman is set to be unleashed in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.