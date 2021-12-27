South Dakota Correctional Officers remain without full holiday pay, despite July promise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last July, when Governor Kristi Noem visited the penitentiary, said she had just learned that Correctional Officers were only getting holiday for part of their shifts. “It will be fixed by next week,” said Governor Noem. Five months later, Correctional Officers working 12 hour holiday shifts still only get paid for 8. The Governor’s spokesperson now says changes will take legislative action. We talk to a correctional officer about working conditions at the Penitentiary, and lawmakers who would like to make a difference.

Our I-team talked to a Correctional Officer who chose to remain anonymous.

“It’s not a bad place to work, but it could be a lot better. There’s so much I’d love to see change,” he said.

He said a fully staffed prison would have 250 employees. Currently, there are about 100 vacancies.

“They’re anybody to fill a spot right now, we are so short-handed that it’s terrible,” he said.

There have been improvements since Governor Noem visited and spoke with staff in July, but the issue of holiday pay has been frustrating.

“On tape the governor that issue is going to be resolved. Bottom line if you work for long hours we work 11 and a half hours you should get paid 11 and a half hours for the holiday. You know, it’s time away from your family,” he said.

Sioux Falls area State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Steven Haugaard says his son was previously a Correctional Officer at the Prison and understands the nature of the work.

“People do deserve compensation for the level of commitment that they provide and for the danger that they’re exposed to,” said Haugaard.

Haugaard believes not only should correctional officers receive holiday pay, but that the entire system needs to be addressed, including hiring more parole and probation officers.

“I’m hoping that people don’t end up in prison, but if they do, when they come out there should be services provided to make sure they stay out.,” said Haugaard.

State Senator Reynold Nesiba is taking steps to address overtime and holiday pay for all state employees.

“There are really two issues here. One is overtime pay which should be time and a half and holiday pay, which is his double pay,” said Nesiba. “If they work a 12-hour holiday shift, they should get double pay on the entire 12 hours, not just the last eight.”

And he’s working to make those changes during the legislative session.

“So I’ve been in conversation with LRC staff to it to address this to take care of the overtime as well as holiday pay particularly for those who are working who regularly work 12-hour shifts,” said Nesiba.

Some may ask why correctional officers stay, based on the frustration of low staff, mandatory overtime, and long shifts. This officer explains why.

“We’re as close as family. We get together on holidays, hanging out with each other’s kids. We take care of each other’s kids, dogs pets. We’re all a really tight-knit group,” he said.

The Correctional Officer featured in this interview says if there’s only a six percent increase by the end of the legislative session, he foresees a mass exodus.

