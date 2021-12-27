State makes holiday pay adjustment following I-Team report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State employees will receive double-time pay for all hours they work on observed holidays during this fiscal year.

That announcement came from Bureau of Human Resources Commissioner Darin Seeley Monday.

The discrepancy was first brought to the attention of Governor Kristi Noem in July, when she visited the South Dakota State Penitentiary. Correctional officers told her they knew when they accepted the position that there would be shifts to cover on holidays, but they understood that they would be compensated with holiday pay, or double-time. However, when shifts were changed from 8 to 12 hours, holiday pay was no longer covering the entire shift.

Just last week, employees told I-Team Reporter Beth Warden the issue had still not been resolved.

In a letter to all state employees Monday, Seeley said his department has been analyzing how to most effectively change the state’s approach to maintain fairness and equity across state government for the paid holiday benefit.

Seeley says the state will implement a special holiday pay this fiscal year for hourly individuals who work on a holiday. Those employees will receive the paid benefit for their total hours worked.

For example, a full-time employee who works a 12-hour shift on December 24, 2021 would receive four additional hours at their regular base rate because of the eight hours of holiday already paid on that date. If a part-time employee worked four hours on Thanksgiving Day but their normal prorated holiday pay is five hours, they would receive the five hours of prorated holiday based on their average hours worked. An employee who does not have to work on the observed holiday would receive the appropriate prorated or eight hours of holiday pay.

Seeley said Governor Noem has authorized the Bureau of Human Resources to temporarily implement this plan for the entire fiscal year. The initial payment of this temporary change will be added to January 14, 2022 paychecks.

Seeley says his department will continue to work with the South Dakota Legislature to come up with a permanent fix.

