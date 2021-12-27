Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

State makes holiday pay adjustment following I-Team report

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State employees will receive double-time pay for all hours they work on observed holidays during this fiscal year.

That announcement came from Bureau of Human Resources Commissioner Darin Seeley Monday.

The discrepancy was first brought to the attention of Governor Kristi Noem in July, when she visited the South Dakota State Penitentiary. Correctional officers told her they knew when they accepted the position that there would be shifts to cover on holidays, but they understood that they would be compensated with holiday pay, or double-time. However, when shifts were changed from 8 to 12 hours, holiday pay was no longer covering the entire shift.

Just last week, employees told I-Team Reporter Beth Warden the issue had still not been resolved.

In a letter to all state employees Monday, Seeley said his department has been analyzing how to most effectively change the state’s approach to maintain fairness and equity across state government for the paid holiday benefit.

Seeley says the state will implement a special holiday pay this fiscal year for hourly individuals who work on a holiday. Those employees will receive the paid benefit for their total hours worked.

For example, a full-time employee who works a 12-hour shift on December 24, 2021 would receive four additional hours at their regular base rate because of the eight hours of holiday already paid on that date. If a part-time employee worked four hours on Thanksgiving Day but their normal prorated holiday pay is five hours, they would receive the five hours of prorated holiday based on their average hours worked. An employee who does not have to work on the observed holiday would receive the appropriate prorated or eight hours of holiday pay.

Seeley said Governor Noem has authorized the Bureau of Human Resources to temporarily implement this plan for the entire fiscal year. The initial payment of this temporary change will be added to January 14, 2022 paychecks.

Seeley says his department will continue to work with the South Dakota Legislature to come up with a permanent fix.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.
Latest weather system causing travel headaches across the Upper Midwest; North Dakota DOT not advising travel due to snow, blowing snow
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
Franklin Food Market Christmas Day
Local store helps employees spread their Christmas spirit
Officer Jim Gillespie, a 14-year veteran of the force, and another officer decided to help out...
Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries

Latest News

“There are really two issues here. One is overtime pay which should be time and a half and...
South Dakota Correctional Officers remain without full holiday pay, despite July promise
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible