Wind Dies Down, Staying Cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be under Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Advisories around parts of the region until noon today. Wind gusts between 40 and 55 mph could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility. The wind will die down early this afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping across most of the region, too. Most of us have already hit our highs for today, but we should work our way back into the teens and 20s this afternoon.

Another low-pressure system will be moving out of the Rockies as we head through Tuesday. This low will track to our south, but that means we’ll bring in a chance for a little light snow across parts of the region. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like we’ll see too much moisture with this system as most of us will see less than an inch of snow. We will stay cold, though, with highs in the teens and 20s. By Wednesday morning, we’ll see lows drop below zero for most of the region.

We’ll stay cold through the rest of the week with highs in the teens and 20s. By New Year’s Eve, we may see another round of snow heading into New Year’s Day. Temperatures will be getting even colder by the weekend with highs in the single digits and morning lows drop into the teens below zero.

