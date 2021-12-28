Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed to be abducted by child’s father

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMMING, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they may have been taken against their will by Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55. He has been identified as Rachel’s father.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45. Authorities believe they were abducted by Alexis Zecena Lopez, 55.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Rachel, who was last seen Sunday evening, has black hair and brown eyes. Parada-Olivas is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes. Zecena-Lopez is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe Zecena-Lopez may be traveling in a 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RVX9470.

Zecena-Lopez may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, immediately dial 911 or call the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.
Latest weather system causing travel headaches across the Upper Midwest; North Dakota DOT not advising travel due to snow, blowing snow
The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go...
“Let’s go Brandon” ad in Winner newspaper sparks discourse online
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
State makes holiday pay adjustment following I-Team report

Latest News

A Michigan man surrenders more than 800 parakeets.
Michigan man surrenders more than 800 parakeets
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Holmes jury heads into fifth day of deliberations
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Children’s hospitals prepare as pediatric COVID cases rise
The misery is continuing at U.S. airports Tuesday, with plenty of cancellations and delays .
More flight cancellations reported amid omicron surge