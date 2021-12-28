Brookings County kidnapping suspect sentenced following plea deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man arrested this summer for kidnapping will spend five years in prison.

The Brookings County State’s Attorney says Alexander Andrade was sentenced Tuesday to five years in the state penitentiary for aggravated assault.

In exchange for pleading guilty on the felony assault charge, the state dismissed remaining charges.

Andrade was arrested in July in Sioux Falls. Authorities say he forced a woman into his vehicle in Brookings County and drove her to Sioux Falls. He was arrested after a police chase.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.