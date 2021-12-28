Colder Temperatures to Settle in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have been mostly spared of the bitter cold temperatures, but that will be coming to an end as the first arctic blast of the season is on our hands. The worst of it will be in northern South Dakota, and it seems plausible that WIND CHILL ALERTS will be needed a few nights over the next couple days. We also had a round of snow track across northeast South Dakota Tuesday morning into the early afternoon, dropping a couple inches of snow there.

TONIGHT: Clouds will break during the evening hours with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Clouds will start to increase overnight as a wave in the jet stream tracks nearby. Winds will be out of the N and NW at 5-15 mph, becoming light to calm overnight. Lows range from around -20 north to around 0 south. The average low for this time of the year is roughly 5-10 above.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Clouds will hang around more often than not with a few flurries or very light snow showers possible at times Wednesday into Wednesday night. A little more sunshine is in the cards Thursday. Winds will be out of the E at 5-15 mph Wednesday, then for Thursday, we’ll see a S wind at 5-15 mph for the southeastern areas with a N wind to the north and west. Highs will be in the single digits north and teens south Wednesday, then we’ll see ranging from the single digits north to the 20s to low 30s southeast.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: A few light snow showers could be possible during the day under a mostly cloudy sky. A storm system will track to the south of our area and could bring a few snow showers along and south of I-90 Friday night. Models have pushed this storm system further southeast, which means we won’t see much impacts from it. Highs will be in the single digits and teens, but expect temperatures to fall throughout the day. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens below, with some spots north dropping to around -20.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Skies will gradually clear throughout the day to become sunny as higher pressure moves in. It’ll be cold with highs in the single digits below north to single digits above south. Lows will drop into the single digits and teens below, but expect temperatures to rise overnight as a warm front draws near.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND: Dry conditions will continue from Sunday into the first full week of 2022. We’ll have plenty of sunshine Sunday into Monday with more cloud cover from Tuesday on. Highs will rebound nicely as well, with 20s and 30s expected though temperatures will be a touch cooler in northern South Dakota. Long-term indications point to another surge of colder air possibly moving in towards the end of next week.

