Dakota State’s Noah Guse is finalist for Cliff Harris Award

Madison native sets record for interceptions at Dakota State
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, AR (Dakota News Now) - The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the finalists for the 8th annual Cliff Harris Award, announced on Dec. 23. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division II, and NAIA colleges and universities.

An overall winner will be announced on Dec. 28 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on Jan. 14, 2022, with featured speaker Joe Theismann. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote getters from each division will also be announced.

Dakota State’s (S.D.) defensive back Noah Guse is one of the 20 finalists announced for the NAIA division. He was announced as one of the 28 nominees to the Cliff Harris Award on Dec. 17.

Guse had an astounding 2021 season where he set established all-time interceptions record, as well as single-season interception record at DSU. He accumulated 19 interceptions during his career, including eight interceptions in 2021.

Guse was named to the AFCA-NAIA All-America First Team, AP NAIA All-America First Team, and North Star Athletic Association Football All-Conference First Team. The league head coaches selected Guse as the Defensive Player-of-the-Year.

He was honored as the NAIA Football Defensive Player-of-the-Week award twice during his career at Dakota State.

Noah is the son of Scott Guse of Whitefish, Mont., and Janel Guse of Madison, S.D. He is a junior physical education major at Dakota State University.

For the story of Cliff Harris, go to CliffHarrisAward.com and read about his amazing journey from an overlooked high school player from tiny Des Arc, Ark., and one scholarship offer to then NAIA Ouachita Baptist University, to five Super Bowls, six Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame this past summer.

