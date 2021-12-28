DeSmet’s Garry commits to SDSU, looks forward to rest of season

DESMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I know one person who’s in a great mood. SDSU head coach Eric Henderson after Kalen Garry’s announcement on twitter today.

The DeSmet senior will take his immense talents to Brookings and play basketball for the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State... And I’m think John Stiegelmeier might be having some conversations in the near future about sharing him with the football team.

Last week was just a great example of Garry’s ability. The Bulldogs all-time leading scorer put on a show at the Pentagon scoring 35 against some of the top players in the nation.

So is he excited about the chance to repeat as state champs? ”Yeah I mean last year was a blast, one of the best memories of my life. This year we just have to stuck to the plan, go into the game with a winning mentality and play defense and get rebounds. We were pretty excited coming into the year, we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’re getting better at the little things but it will be a fun rest of the year,” says Garry.

And for us as well because this team, led by Garry is a fun team to watch. They hope to do something that doesn’t happen all that often in Class “B” and repeat as state champions.

