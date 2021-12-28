Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

DeSmet’s Garry commits to SDSU, looks forward to rest of season

Future Jackrabbit looks forward to rest of senior season at DeSmet
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I know one person who’s in a great mood. SDSU head coach Eric Henderson after Kalen Garry’s announcement on twitter today.

The DeSmet senior will take his immense talents to Brookings and play basketball for the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State... And I’m think John Stiegelmeier might be having some conversations in the near future about sharing him with the football team.

Last week was just a great example of Garry’s ability. The Bulldogs all-time leading scorer put on a show at the Pentagon scoring 35 against some of the top players in the nation.

So is he excited about the chance to repeat as state champs? ”Yeah I mean last year was a blast, one of the best memories of my life. This year we just have to stuck to the plan, go into the game with a winning mentality and play defense and get rebounds. We were pretty excited coming into the year, we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’re getting better at the little things but it will be a fun rest of the year,” says Garry.

And for us as well because this team, led by Garry is a fun team to watch. They hope to do something that doesn’t happen all that often in Class “B” and repeat as state champions.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.
Latest weather system causing travel headaches across the Upper Midwest; North Dakota DOT not advising travel due to snow, blowing snow
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine

Latest News

Mitchell swimmer Owen Raml is making a big splash in the pool this season
Mitchell’s Owen Raml making a big splash in the pool
Murray says balanced scoring is a good thing for the Stampede
Stampede playing better hockey as they return from Christmas break
Dakota State's Noah Guse is a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award
Dakota State’s Noah Guse is finalist for Cliff Harris Award
Murray says balanced scoring is a good thing for the Stampede
Stampede's balanced scoring is good according to Marty Murray