Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

“Let’s go Brandon” ad in Winner newspaper sparks discourse online

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has been co-opted by opponents of Joe Biden as a stand-in for swearing at the President. It’s appearance in a local South Dakota newspaper is sparking debate online on whether it’s acceptable for it’s supporters to show.

The advertisement for Winner Welding & Machine on page B-4 in the December 22nd print of the Winner Advocate shows owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads “Let’s Go Brandon,” a phrase that also means “F--- Joe Biden.”

“The paper came around and wanted a picture, and I said sure. You’d pay for your spot, and whatever you put in there is your business.” said Assman in a phone interview with Dakota News Now.

The phrase has been used by opponents of the President since October, and they continue to use it. Most recently, a man used the phrase to Biden over the phone, while Biden spoke to children updating Santa’s progress over the NORAD tracker Christmas eve.

Assman said “Let’s Go Brandon” isn’t profane, and is preferable to the alternative. A photo of the page showing the advertisement collected local and national attention Monday on social media.

The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go...
The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go Brandon," a phrase used to swear at President Biden.(Dakota News Now)

“You know, I mean, I would never put the other version in print. But you can say it without really saying it, I guess is the way I see it.” said Assman.

He said placing the sign in the advertisement is how he wanted to express himself and his business, and said others are free to do the same in whatever manner.

“I put it on there to offend people that need to be offended. In fact that sign is part of two signs that I have on the back of my vehicle. I built a special holder for the back of my vehicle. So when I drive through town and people follow me, they see it.”

Assman said while some may view it as a damaging action to his business, he said it will only bring in more customers in the area that feel the same way.

“I’ve had multiple people contact me, and say they liked it. And I’m in business, and they say, ‘Well, you have to be careful with what you say. You’re going to lose business.’ But I’m willing to bet in this community that it’s going to gain me business and not lose business.” said Assman.

Dakota News Now reached out to the Winner Advocate on it’s decision to publish the advertisement as part of the full page spread. At the time of publish, the Advocate stated it will not provide any comment.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.
Latest weather system causing travel headaches across the Upper Midwest; North Dakota DOT not advising travel due to snow, blowing snow
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine

Latest News

The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go...
Ad in Winner newspaper sparks discourse online
Christmas lights competition shining bright in its third year in Pierre
Great Outdoor Store one of many that were "hectic" on Monday with shoppers returning gifts
Local store gives customers the gift of “better returns”
Local store gives customers the gift of "better returns"