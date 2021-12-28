Local store gives customers the gift of “better returns”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The day after Thanksgiving typically kicks off the holiday shopping season, but Christmas Day doesn’t mark the end of it.

Many stores are packed with customers taking back presents they don’t want.

And when it comes to returning and exchanging your gifts, business owners will tell you the sooner, the better. If you shop local at a place like Great Outdoor Store in downtown Sioux Falls, you’re bound to get a better deal... and sooner.

It isn’t quite Black Friday, but for owner DeAnn Echols and her staff, the the first few days after Christmas Day are...

“Always pretty hectic,” said Echols, who has owned the outdoor clothing and supply operation for 22 years. “Lots of families (are) coming in with their gifts they’ve gotten that either don’t quite fit or weren’t just the perfect thing.”

Sarah Schulte had sweaters to swap for her son Colin.

“We’re really excited because most of the items, they have in a different size, and the others, they’re going to re-order for us,” Schulte said.

The long-time Sioux Falls resident actually enjoys the return-gift experience many holiday shoppers dread.

“Shopping local is so much fun, because you get to know the owners and also all the staff,” Schulte said, “and they get to learn you and know your needs and wants and likes, so that when we come in here, they’re greeting us by our name.”

And because of that human connection, return policies aren’t quite as rigid as corporate retail chains. The Great Outdoor Store has a 30-day return policy and asks that you bring in the receipt, but...

“We’re pretty lenient,” Echols said. “You know, we know most of our customers... so we definitely bend the rules around holiday time, for sure.”

Said Schulte: “Today, I came in here without the packaging, without the receipt. They have everything on file for me. They remembered me purchasing it, so when I came in today, it was easy peasy.”

But it goes beyond convenience. Schulte likes what she’s giving back by how she’s... getting back.

“It’s so rewarding to come somewhere local so your money is going back into the community,” Schulte said.

