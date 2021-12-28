Mitchell’s Owen Raml making a big splash in the pool

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s pretty easy to understand why 12-year old Owen Raml likes to swim. “You got your friends here, teammates, having fun, it’s a good time!” Owen says.

Or who he looks up to. “I mean Michael Phelps, I’ve got a quote of him in my room and I look at that a lot. Michael Andrew, watched him at the Olympics this summer.” Raml says.

Competing with the Dakota Riptide out of Mitchell gives Owen the chance to swim in some of the same pools and events Andrew did when was growing up in Aberdeen. “He’s a competitor. I wouldn’t say that he necessarily hates to lose because he I think that he understands there’s a lesson from kind of taking that loss. But I think that he learns the lesson, he knows what he has to do better and, the next time that he is going to swim that race or that event, he’s applying what we’ve talked about to make it better.” Dakota Riptide Coach Clyde Smith says.

And it gave him a chance to chase a state record held by the gold medalist in the 200 meter freestyle. “When he went under two minutes for the first time we knew that there was more that he could do. That he could be faster in it. And then I think it (Andrew’s record) was like it’s only a 1:56.00.” Smith says. “Started the season started working a little harder, pushing towards there.” Raml says.

Which Owen broke earlier this month in Sioux City. “1:54.68. It felt good! Right as I touched that wall I looked at my friends, looked at the time board, and then I felt that and it was good!” Owen says.

While Raml certainly has Olympic sized dreams of his own. “He’s special. He’s got talent. As long as he stays humble and has that drive I think he can do anything he wants to.” Smith says.

Having fun... “You’re in a zone. You feel good and then you hit walls, you’re going fast and it just feels good!” Raml says. ...is what keeps Owen grounded.

In Mitchell, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

