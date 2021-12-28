Morning Flurries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see chances for some light flurries and snow showers across the region this morning, especially up to the north. This afternoon, we’ll be in and out of cloud cover. After hitting our highs early in the day, we’ll see temperatures in the single digits for most of us with the wind switching around to the northwest again. Overnight, most of us should drop below zero for lows, including teens below zero to the north.

The cold air will stick around through the week with highs ranging from the single digits in the north to the teens, and occasionally 20s, in southern parts of the region. It looks like we should stay dry through the week, but we’ll bring in another chance for some light snow late Friday into New Year’s Day.

Over the weekend, some of the coldest air we’ve seen in a while will move into the region. Highs will fall into the single digits above and below zero with morning lows in the -10s and -20s for everyone. By the beginning of next week, highs will jump back into the 20s with morning lows in the single digits.

