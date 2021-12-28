Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New Zealand YouTube gamer raises $30k for Safe Harbor

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When $30,000 appeared in their Stripe account, Safe Harbor of Aberdeen was shocked to learn the donation had come from a group they hadn’t worked with before: the gaming community.

After creating an account on Tiltify, a digital fundraising site, Safe Harbor didn’t advertise their account’s existence. That’s why the organization was so shocked when New Zealand YouTuber Tim Hickson, known for his Hello Future Me account, chose Safe Harbor for his annual charity live stream.

”I went on and looked and he’s in New Zealand, and I’m like ‘How in the world did he find out about Safe Harbor?’ So I started thinking he must have thought we were Aberdeen, Scotland. Why would it be Aberdeen, South Dakota?” said Safe Harbor Director Gina Karst.

Hickson streamed himself playing the game Horizon Zero Dawn for 24 hours. It was by chance that he found Safe Harbor through their Tiltify account.

“He was on Tiltify and he likes to give to smaller organizations. He likes the fundraising to go through those. His followers, he has like 900,000 followers, they voted that they wanted to give to a domestic violence shelter,” said Karst.

It turns out the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

”We are federally funded through the Violence Against Women Act, the Office of Violence Against Women. There was a lot of cuts this year. We lost $25,000. That just fills that gap that we lost there,” said Karst.

Safe Harbor staff say this is the largest donation they’ve ever received from a fundraiser before, and the money will go toward their general funding.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.
Latest weather system causing travel headaches across the Upper Midwest; North Dakota DOT not advising travel due to snow, blowing snow
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
New COVID-19 vaccine information billboard raises concerns
Franklin Food Market Christmas Day
Local store helps employees spread their Christmas spirit
Officer Jim Gillespie, a 14-year veteran of the force, and another officer decided to help out...
Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries

Latest News

“There are really two issues here. One is overtime pay which should be time and a half and...
South Dakota Correctional Officers remain without full holiday pay, despite July promise
State makes holiday pay adjustment following I-Team report
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder
Midwest cold snap prompts ice fishing safety reminder