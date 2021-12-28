New Zealand YouTube gamer raises $30k for Safe Harbor

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When $30,000 appeared in their Stripe account, Safe Harbor of Aberdeen was shocked to learn the donation had come from a group they hadn’t worked with before: the gaming community.

After creating an account on Tiltify, a digital fundraising site, Safe Harbor didn’t advertise their account’s existence. That’s why the organization was so shocked when New Zealand YouTuber Tim Hickson, known for his Hello Future Me account, chose Safe Harbor for his annual charity live stream.

”I went on and looked and he’s in New Zealand, and I’m like ‘How in the world did he find out about Safe Harbor?’ So I started thinking he must have thought we were Aberdeen, Scotland. Why would it be Aberdeen, South Dakota?” said Safe Harbor Director Gina Karst.

Hickson streamed himself playing the game Horizon Zero Dawn for 24 hours. It was by chance that he found Safe Harbor through their Tiltify account.

“He was on Tiltify and he likes to give to smaller organizations. He likes the fundraising to go through those. His followers, he has like 900,000 followers, they voted that they wanted to give to a domestic violence shelter,” said Karst.

It turns out the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

”We are federally funded through the Violence Against Women Act, the Office of Violence Against Women. There was a lot of cuts this year. We lost $25,000. That just fills that gap that we lost there,” said Karst.

Safe Harbor staff say this is the largest donation they’ve ever received from a fundraiser before, and the money will go toward their general funding.

