No foul play suspected in car fire death

(Gray tv)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a man found dead in a car fire.

The body of Chad Walter Taggatz, 38, of Sioux Falls, was found in a burned-out car during the early morning hours of December 23rd. The car was parked in the 100 block of South Indiana Avenue, near the Bishop Dudley House.

An autopsy on Taggatz’s body was conducted Monday by the Ramsey County medical examiner in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Police said it appears Taggetz was living in the car.

