Sioux Falls Public Works repairing water main break

Beginning immediately, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 33rd Street is closed between Dakota Avenue...
Beginning immediately, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 33rd Street is closed between Dakota Avenue and Phillips Avenue. Dakota Avenue, Center Avenue, and Phillips Avenue are closed for a block north and south of 33rd Street.((MGN Image))
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beginning immediately, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 33rd Street is closed between Dakota Avenue and Phillips Avenue. Dakota Avenue, Center Avenue, and Phillips Avenue are closed for a block north and south of 33rd Street. Sioux Falls Public Works is working on a water main break.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction and may want to consider alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

