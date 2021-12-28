Avera Medical Minute
Stampede playing better hockey as they return from Christmas break

Herd getting better bust must produce more offense
By Mark Ovenden
Dec. 27, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede are starting to play better hockey after a very slow start.

This isn’t a squad that features a big-time scorer, but head coach Marty Murray is okay with that. Every player knows each night they could play a big role if the team is going to win.

Head Coach/GM Marty Murray says, ”To me that’s a good thing. You get everybody involved and understand that they can be an impactful player on the team every night and not relying on 3 or 4 guys. We have a nice veteran presence, guys who’ve been through the process before and maybe took some lumps last year. You hope they grow and take some steps going into the fall and help out the young guys coming into the junior hockey world for the first time.”

The Herd host Omaha Tuesday night at the Premier Center. They are 9-13-1 for the year and would be better but they have scored only 48 goals in 23 games. That will need to improve going forward even with great goal-tending.

