Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Ways to manage stress heading into 2022

By Scott Engen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new year can be a stressful time for many, but good news, there are some ways you can manage your stress as we head into 2022.

Sanford Certified Nurse Practitioner Shanna Konz joined the Dakota News Now morning show Tuesday to talk about this.

She says there are five main steps you can take to help manage your stress.

  • Breathe
  • Accept
  • Self-Care
  • Rest
  • Aromatherapy

Individual and group services are available at Sanford Women’s Integrative Medicine Clinic.

Services include: personalized holistic care, acupuncture, aromatherapy, guided imagery, yoga, personal fitness, and healthy lifestyle coaching.

For more information, click here. Or, Call (605) 328-9700 to schedule an appointment

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
An approaching storm could bring snowy conditions to area roads.
Latest weather system causing travel headaches across the Upper Midwest; North Dakota DOT not advising travel due to snow, blowing snow
The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go...
“Let’s go Brandon” ad in Winner newspaper sparks discourse online
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
State makes holiday pay adjustment following I-Team report

Latest News

The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go...
“Let’s go Brandon” ad in Winner newspaper sparks discourse online
The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go...
Ad in Winner newspaper sparks discourse online
Christmas lights competition shining bright in its third year in Pierre
Great Outdoor Store one of many that were "hectic" on Monday with shoppers returning gifts
Local store gives customers the gift of “better returns”