Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Another Cold Day

Arctic Blast by Saturday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is another frigid morning across the region, especially to the north. Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota until noon CST. Feels like temperatures this morning could drop into the -30 to -40 range! There’s also a slight chance for a few flurries up north today. Otherwise, we’ll see increasing cloud cover across the rest of the region with highs in the single digits to the north with teens to the south.

The wind will switch around to a more southerly direction tonight, and that will help move in some not-as-cold air for Thursday. Highs will range from the teens in the north to possible the 30s in the south. Just as quickly as that nicer air moves in, we’ll see it leave. Highs Friday dropping back into the single digits and teens across the region with a slight chance for a few flurries.

An Arctic blast is going to settle in Friday night through Saturday night. We’ll see morning lows dropping well below zero both of those nights. Highs for some on Saturday won’t even make it above zero. We should start to warm up again Sunday and some parts of the region could make it back into the 30s by next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go...
“Let’s go Brandon” ad in Winner newspaper sparks discourse online
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit
No foul play suspected in car fire death

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Colder Temperatures to Settle in
Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Morning Flurries
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Light Snow Returning Overnight and into Tuesday