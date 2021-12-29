Another Cold Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is another frigid morning across the region, especially to the north. Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota until noon CST. Feels like temperatures this morning could drop into the -30 to -40 range! There’s also a slight chance for a few flurries up north today. Otherwise, we’ll see increasing cloud cover across the rest of the region with highs in the single digits to the north with teens to the south.

The wind will switch around to a more southerly direction tonight, and that will help move in some not-as-cold air for Thursday. Highs will range from the teens in the north to possible the 30s in the south. Just as quickly as that nicer air moves in, we’ll see it leave. Highs Friday dropping back into the single digits and teens across the region with a slight chance for a few flurries.

An Arctic blast is going to settle in Friday night through Saturday night. We’ll see morning lows dropping well below zero both of those nights. Highs for some on Saturday won’t even make it above zero. We should start to warm up again Sunday and some parts of the region could make it back into the 30s by next week.

