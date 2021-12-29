Dell Rapids divided over plans to tear down century-old school

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is full of buildings that date back centuries – even decades – each one holding memories.

In Dell Rapids, a fight is underway to preserve the 111-year-old building that houses St. Mary Catholic grade school.

That battle is creating some division about what’s best for the students.

“I have so many memories in there,” said Linda Brown. “I was in second grade when they told us John F. Kennedy was shot.”

Brown and her daughter Cara Wilmarth both attended Saint Mary’s, and they’re emotional talking about a structure -- like many in the Sioux Empire -- built from rocks from a nearby quarry.

“It’s too beautiful a building. It’s got too much history. It’s been here too long to be thrown away in demolition,” said Wilmarth.

Four years ago, a task force led by then-school superintendent Father John Lantsburger was formed to review campus needs.

According to Wilmarth, there was little dialogue from the task force to parishioners for four years, when they were notified the school would be replaced by a new addition to the current high school, so faculty and students could all be in one building.

In a letter sent this past summer to parishioners, alumni, and benefactors of St. Mary’s, new superintendent Father Shane Stevens wrote:

“I recognize that this will be hard for some people, but while buildings come and go, the memories will endure and new memories will be made.”

But for some parishioners, memories are not enough.

“It’s more than that. It’s teaching our children as well to take care of our history, appreciate our history, and keep things that are old. Just because they’re old doesn’t mean they need to be thrown away or demolished,” said Wilmarth.

Father Stevens declined an on-camera interview, but wrote in an email to Dakota News Now: “many open meetings and consultations were held, and a parish survey was done.”

He also outlined the steps taken to build the new facility, including the choosing of the architecture firm and the 8 million dollar price tag, adding positive response has been strong.

About two weeks ago, Brown and Wilmarth met with Father Stevens. They feel the school can be renovated. They’ve been all been told it’s too expensive to fix the school, but leaders will not show them evidence on paper.

“I think people may say, ‘Go look at that Old Courthouse in Sioux Falls. Go look at all the old buildings in downtown Sioux Falls,” said Brown. “Go look at them, and you like what they’ve done. Why don’t you want that done to this?”

A teacher who is also an alumnus of the school, who declined to be on camera, nearly came to tears while telling us how badly she feels a new structure is needed for her students, especially those who are handicapped. It has heating, plumbing, space, and safety issues. She said while, she, too, will hate to see such a big part of her life torn down, it pains her that fellow parishioners are trying to block the project.

John: “How worth it is it to preserve a building if it means it might divide and kind of, you know, tear apart friendships and relationships?” Brown: “If it does, it does. I just feel I’m fighting for the right cause. I think they’re fighting for the wrong cause. Period.”

Demolition of the building is expected to happen sometime within the next year.

