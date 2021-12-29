Hot pursuit across multiple counties ends in car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a pursuit across two counties.

Tuesday night, around 10:30, Lincoln County Deputies attempted to stop an unplated black GMC Yukon for a traffic violation as it was leaving a high burglary area near the Harrisburg exit on 273rd St. The GMC refused to stop and sped off at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated by Lincoln County deputies. The South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit as it continued through rural areas near Tea and Lennox, until it eventually entered into Turner County. The pursuit continued for several miles at high speeds in Turner County. The GMC eventually lost control and rolled into a field near the intersection of 281st St & 462nd Ave.

The male driver then fled on foot from deputies. A K-9 with the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The K-9 was able to track the suspect hiding out in the field.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies subsequently transported the suspect to the Minnehaha County Jail.

The 39-year-old male suspect from Sioux Falls was booked in on charges of aggravated eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing, driving while suspended, and multiple other charges stemming from the pursuit.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash portion of the incident.

