Hy-Vee adding security teams at stores

Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it was adding a new retail security team to its stores located in...
Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it was adding a new retail security team to its stores located in eight states, including South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. (image courtesy of Hy-Vee)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the region’s largest grocery chains is adding security to its stores.

Hy-Vee said Wednesday that it was adding a new retail security team to its stores located in eight states, including South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

The retail security officers will be present in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours.

The officers are trained to defuse situations and protect the safety of customers and employees. Many of the officers have a law enforcement background. All of them will go through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders and law enforcement partners.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

Officers are working in several stores now. More will begin working at stores after they complete the training program.

Hy-Vee is also recruiting for officers to join the new security team. Interested applicants can connect with the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.

