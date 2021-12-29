Lawmakers issue subpoenas in attorney general impeachment case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the special House committee have wrapped up two days of meetings behind closed doors, as they move forward in the impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Wednesday’s session ended with the committee voting to issue subpoenas for a list of people and entities they want to testify as part of the case.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch and Minority Leader Jamie Smith discussed the last two days of meetings with Austin Goss late Wednesday afternoon.

Those meetings have been held in executive session. Gosch and Smith explained why the closed-door meetings were necessary.

They said much of that work included looking through the large amount of evidence in the case.

They also determined rules for the proceedings, in addition to the list of people and entities they would like to talk to for more information.

The committee will meet again on January 17.

The public portion of the case will begin on January 18. That’s when that list of subpoenaed individuals will be asked to testify.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.