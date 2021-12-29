Legislator reveals bill to address State Employee overtime, holiday pay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The executive director for the State Employees Association says receiving word that state employees working 12-hour shifts on holidays will be paid full holiday pay is welcome information. He also says it’s just the beginning of attending to issues for State Employees.

This situation stemmed from Correctional Officers having a mandatory increase in shifts from 8 to 12 hours, but only being paid holiday pay for 8. The change to pay for a full holiday shift also affects other State Employees who work 12-hour shifts.

Now that this issue has gained the attention of State Employees, the Governor, and Legislators alike, there is a hope that this is just the beginning for better working conditions and benefits.

Eric Ollila, Executive Director of the SD State Employees Association says some employees are ready to share their experiences of seeing their paychecks drastically cut by a change in healthcare plans last year.

“They are ready to testify during legislative session, to appropriations about how the health plans have affected them. and there are some negative, negative effects,” said Olilla.

Sioux Falls area Senator Reynold Nesiba has his first draft of a bill to make the holiday pay change permanent, and address overtime.

“What’s important to recognize, particularly in the department of corrections, where we’ve had such ongoing troubles to be able to retain and recruit people that this is just something that needs to be fixed and if we need statutory changes I hope the Governor and I can work together on this,” said Nesiba.

Draft 462 South Dakota State Employee Pay (Dakota news now)

The bill is a work is progress and the current draft says:

“For payroll and leave purposes, a holiday is no more than eight hours long unless the employee is scheduled or required to work a twelve-hour shift on a holiday. A non-salaried state employee, whether permanent or temporary, who is scheduled to work a shift that is twelve hours or longer in a single workweek, must be paid at then overtime rate for any hours actually worked in excess of thirty-six.’

“It looks great,” said Olilla. “It’s something that should have happened a long time ago. years and years ago.”

The 38-day legislative session, which will decide this and other bills, begins January 11 and ends March 28th.

