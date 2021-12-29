Avera Medical Minute
Meet Archimedes, the Great Horned Owl

By Scott Engen
Published: Dec. 29, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s edition of Wild Wednesday, the Great Plains Zoo brought in a Great Horned Owl to the Dakota News Now studio.

Great Plains Zoo Education Specialist Katy Carchedi says Archimedes is about nine years old.

For more information about the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History, click here.

