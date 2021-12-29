Meet Archimedes, the Great Horned Owl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s edition of Wild Wednesday, the Great Plains Zoo brought in a Great Horned Owl to the Dakota News Now studio.

Great Plains Zoo Education Specialist Katy Carchedi says Archimedes is about nine years old.

For more information about the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.