Pierre boys basketball keeps winning with multi-sport athletes

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre Governors certainly know what it takes to win.

Several of their basketball players were on the football team that made it 5 straight state titles. And the basketball team has picked up where the football team left off.

New head coach Brianna Kusler enjoys having so many multi-sport athletes on her team and knows that only makes her 5th-ranked basketball team that much better. And so far, they are unbeaten 4 games into the season. ”This fall naturally the success that they had on the football field has played in and translated really well here and we have a lot of athletes and I talked the other day about how important relationships are and not only with the kids but with other coaches. We all share athletes here and that’s something where we have very few basketball only kids,” says Kusler.

And you can just see where that confidence from other sports carries over to the basketball court for Brianna’s team. They are certainly look good so far with 4 straight wins to start the season under the first female to coach a Boys “AA” team in South Dakota history.

