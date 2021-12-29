Avera Medical Minute
Police looking for shoplifting suspects who assaulted store employee

Sioux Falls Police say two men filled a shopping car with items and took the cart into the parking lot without paying. They assaulted an employee who tried to stop them.(Storyblocks)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for two men accused of assaulting a store employee who tried to stop them from shoplifting.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the 5500 block of West 41st Street.

Police say two men filled a shopping car with items and took the cart into the parking lot without paying.

When an employee tried to stop the men and take the shopping cart and items back into the store, one of the men shoved him to the ground.

The suspects loaded the stolen goods into the car and drove off, nearly hitting the employee with their car.

The employee was not seriously injured in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007 or 1 (877) 367-7007.

