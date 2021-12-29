Ranked Roncalli and Brandon Valley both victorious in girls hoops Tuesday

ABERDEEN and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roncalli Cavaliers looked like the top team in Class “B” Tuesday night as they jumped out to a quick double digit lead Tuesday night for head coach Derek Larson and never looked back in a 59-28 win over Herried-Selby.

But it was a different story at the Tea gym where the Titans went on a 30-9 run to end the first half and built a 14-point lead over #2AA Brandon Valley before the Lynx made a dramatic rally and won 61-60 on a Sidney Thue basket with 1 second left. Kylie Foss led the Lynx with 24 points and sophomore Katie Vasecka had 27 points for the Titans.

