South Dakota hospitals reveal top baby names of 2021
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Avera Health revealed their lists of the most popular names for newborns in 2021.
At Avera, the most popular name for a girl was Lilian. The most popular boy’s name was Lucas.
At Sanford, Amelia and Oliver were the most popular names for girls and boys, respectively.
Here are the top five lists for both health care systems.
|Avera
|Sanford
|Girls
|Boys
|Girls
|Boys
|Lilian
|Lucas
|Amelia
|Oliver
|Willow
|Theodore
|Emma & Harper*
|Henry & Theodore*
|Elizabeth
|Charles*
|Charlotte
|Jack
|Charlotte
|Oliver*
|Evelyn
|Asher & Liam*
|Sophia
|Henry
|Olivia
|Hudson, Leo & Owen
|*tied
