South Dakota hospitals reveal top baby names of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Avera Health revealed their lists of the most popular names for newborns in 2021.

At Avera, the most popular name for a girl was Lilian. The most popular boy’s name was Lucas.

At Sanford, Amelia and Oliver were the most popular names for girls and boys, respectively.

Here are the top five lists for both health care systems.

Avera Sanford Girls Boys Girls Boys Lilian Lucas Amelia Oliver Willow Theodore Emma & Harper* Henry & Theodore* Elizabeth Charles* Charlotte Jack Charlotte Oliver* Evelyn Asher & Liam* Sophia Henry Olivia Hudson, Leo & Owen *tied

