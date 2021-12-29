Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota hospitals reveal top baby names of 2021

Check out the most popular baby names of the decade
Sanford Health and Avera Health revealed their lists of the most popular names for newborns in 2021.(tcw-kltv)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Avera Health revealed their lists of the most popular names for newborns in 2021.

At Avera, the most popular name for a girl was Lilian. The most popular boy’s name was Lucas.

At Sanford, Amelia and Oliver were the most popular names for girls and boys, respectively.

Here are the top five lists for both health care systems.

AveraSanford
GirlsBoysGirlsBoys
LilianLucasAmeliaOliver
WillowTheodoreEmma & Harper*Henry & Theodore*
ElizabethCharles*CharlotteJack
CharlotteOliver*EvelynAsher & Liam*
SophiaHenryOliviaHudson, Leo & Owen
*tied

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ad shows Winner Welding & Machine owner Brad Assman holding a sign that reads "Let's Go...
“Let’s go Brandon” ad in Winner newspaper sparks discourse online
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit
No foul play suspected in car fire death

Latest News

Learning about the Great Horned Owl from the Great Plains Zoo on this week's edition of Wild...
Meet Archimedes, the Great Horned Owl
Wild Wednesday - Meeting the Great Horned Owl.
Wild Wednesday - Meeting the Great Horned Owl
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a pursuit across two counties.
Hot pursuit across multiple counties ends in car crash
Travel agents warn of continued hurdles into 2022