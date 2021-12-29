Travel agents warn of continued hurdles into 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ever since the pandemic began almost two years ago, the travel industry has felt it’s full effect. Not only with the initial reaction to the virus, but with each variant affecting staffing, flights and health restrictions.

“It’s kind of a rollercoaster of ups and downs. And it looks like it’s headed in the right direction, and then we get something thrown at us.” said Sioux Empire Travel owner Tyson Wharton.

This holiday season has shown that’s there’s still a long way to go before the industry can begin to return to pre-pandemic activity. The flights from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Tuesday were delayed for hours, if not cancelled. And travel agents are warning that this will continue well into 2022.

“If you have to be home on a certain date, you might just want to let employment know or babysitters know that that could happen. Always prepare for the worst, and hope for the best.” said Lorie Buus, a travel consultant for All About Travel, Inc.

Changing health guidelines are also swaying travel this season, and will continue to do so into next year. The latest guidelines from the CDC are only part of what the industry and travelers are keeping an eye on, as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country. Wharton said it’s not just foreign flights that travelers need to research before they leave.

“There’s still domestically now more pitfalls then there were a year ago. There’s more people traveling, there’s less staff working. And so, that’s really hard.” said Wharton.

But that doesn’t mean travel is impossible. Rather, there’s more items to check off before departure.

“Most people are pretty proficient at doing searches online. Do a search for your destination and COVID protocols, COVID restrictions. See if you can find as much as you can.” said Buus.

Wharton said there’s also a silver lining with the pandemic that’s now in the travel industry. He said now more than ever, there’s flexibility in flights and accommodations available to travelers, in the case where plans need to change quickly. And that people will need to be willing to be quick on their toes in case plans fall through.

“The travel industry kind of shifted to being easier to change your plans. Which has really helped out a lot. And that’s helped travel advisors steer our clients into the direction of plan for uncertainty, this is what we have.” said Wharton.

Both Wharton and Buus say travel can still be a fun experience, even with the extra steps with the ongoing pandemic. They say along with keeping up with all of the necessary planning steps, having the right mindset is just as important.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.