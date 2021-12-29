Wide Range of Temperatures Expected Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We just had the coldest night of the season, with most towns dropping below zero although places like Sioux Falls and Yankton dropped right to zero. Colder temperatures will linger for a couple more days, but some spots will see a brief warm-up for the day Thursday.

TONIGHT: It’ll be another quiet night ahead with a partly to mostly cloudy sky as higher pressure slides to our east. Winds will be out of the E and SE at 5-10 mph, but western and northern South Dakota will see a N to NE wind. Lows range from the single digits below north and west to the lower teens southeast.

THURSDAY: We’ll have a boundary set up across our region, which will give us a wide range of temperatures. We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky with the greater cloud coverage across northeast South Dakota. Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of the next system with a few flurries possible overnight. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph ahead of the boundary and N at 5-15 mph behind it. Highs range from the single digits northwest of the boundary to the 30s ahead of the boundary.

FRIDAY: A strong storm system will develop out of the Rockies and track across the Central Plains. The good news is that the bulk of the precipitation will stay south of us, but we’ll still see a few light snow showers thanks to a wave in the jet stream. Winds will be out of the N at 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the single digits and teens, but temperatures will drop throughout the day. Lows will drop below zero, with teens and 20s below in northern South Dakota. WIND CHILL ALERTS could very well be needed Friday night.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day as higher pressure moves in and the storm system moves away. Highs will be in the single digits above and below zero with lows in the single digits and teens below. Expect temperatures to rise overnight as a southerly wind takes over.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND: Sunday and Monday look great with plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. More cloud cover and colder temperatures do make a return to round out the week, but as of now, precipitation chances remain slim to none. Highs will be in the teens and 20s north with 30s south Sunday through Tuesday. By the end of the week, highs drop back down into the single digits above and below.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.