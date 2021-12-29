Zueger scores first USHL goal in Stampede win over Omaha 3-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls native Easton Zueger tallied his first career goal while Dan Russel added a goal and an assist as the Stampede scored three goals in the first period and held off the Omaha Lancers 3-2 Tuesday night at the PREMIER Center. The win improved the Herd’s mark to 10-13-1 and into sixth place in the Western Conference. Noah Grannan earned his 5th win of the season in goal, stopping 33 shots on the night.

Any fears the Stampede would be a little rusty out of the break was put to bed early in the first period as the Herd posted three goals in the final seven minutes of the period. Garrett Pinoniemi got thing started at the 13:05 mark when he one-timed a pass from Dan Russell to take a 1-0 lead. Just over a minute later, Sioux Falls native Easton Zueger tallied his first career USHL goal when he took a pass from Clint Levens in the slot, danced around the defense and then wristed a shot past Omaha goaltender Mason Kucenski. The Herd would find themselves shorthanded just minutes later, but that wouldn’t stop the scoring. Dan Russell stole the puck at center ice and raced into the Omaha zone on a breakaway where the beat Kucenski on the stick side to extend the Herd’s lead to 3-0.

The momentum changed in the second with the Lancers outshooting the Stampede, 12-2. Omaha got on the board just 2:09 into the period when Garrett Wright found Jared Wright who wristed a shot through the five-hole of Stampede goaltender Noah Grannan to get the Lancers on the board. That would be the only shot that would beat Grannan though and the Herd took a 3-1 lead into the final period.

Things got difficult for the Herd just over two minutes into the third when Zueger got called for a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing. That gave the Lancers a five-minute power play, but the Stampede dug deep and were able to kill it off and keep the two-goal lead. It would remain 3-1 until the final 58 seconds when Omaha scored with an extra attacker to pull within one. Matt Basgall fired a shot from the right point that got deflected into the upper left-hand corner of the net by Cade Arhenholz. Omaha would gain possession in the Stampede zone again in the final 58 seconds with the goaltender pulled, but Grannan and the Herd shut the door and hung on for the victory.

Omaha outshot Sioux Falls 11-6 in the third and 35-19 in the game. The Lancers finished the night 1-for-6 on the power play while the Stampede were 0-for-2.

Sioux Falls returns to action this weekend with a home-and-home series with Fargo. On Friday, the Stampede travel to Fargo to face the Force at 6:05 PM. On Saturday, the Herd will host the Force at 6:05 PM.

Game recap courtesy SF Stampede

