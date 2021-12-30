Avera Medical Minute
Brief Warm up for Some

Chance of Snow Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a wide range of temperatures across the region this afternoon. Highs will range from the single digits in the north to the 30s in the south. Decreasing cloud cover across the region will lead to plenty of sunshine this afternoon and the wind should stay fairly light.

A storm system will move into the Plains Friday, but it looks like it should mostly slide to our south. We may see a little light snow in southern parts of the region, but most of us should see less than an inch of snow. More cold air will spill into the region. Most of us will hit highs early in the day Friday and see temperatures drop through the rest of the day. Everyone will drop below zero Friday night with the chance of -20s in northern parts of the region.

It’s going to be cold New Year’s Day. Highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. We’ll drop well below zero again Saturday night, but should start to rebound Sunday. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with the 20s and 30s returning by Monday.

