Great Bear finally opens for 2021-2022 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skis and snowboards are finally making runs down some of the trails at Great Bear. While not completely open yet, and having to limit the amount of lift tickets to compensate, it’s still something that many have been waiting for.

While resort staff planned on having Great Bear open earlier this month, as the shorter season cuts into their business, the weather forced them to wait.

“We’re kind of like farmers in that sense where we’re really weather dependent. We were prepared early December to start making snow. We just needed the temperatures to drop.” said Great Bear General Manager Dan Grider.

Grider said the trend of later opening days is a worrying sign, as their season continues to shift and shrink. For him, it’s a sign of future uncertainty of when they’ll be able to open the resort.

”Climate change in my opinion is a real thing, and we’re seeing the result of this. I’ve been here for 30 years. I’ve seen the seasons shift. We used to open around Thanksgiving, close around March. Then it was mid-December to the middle of March. Now it’s getting to be the end of December.” said Grider.

Hitting the slopes at Great Bear hasn’t been the only activity affected by the warmer than usual weather. Outdoor ice rinks around Sioux Falls have only just been opened by Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation, a week later than expected. The inconsistent weather and warm spells affected their ability to make ice when needed, forcing back their opening.

“And really, we need temperatures below 28 degrees before we can even start making ice. Or even when it was warm around Christmas. We had a couple of days there where we couldn’t make ice, because the temperatures were too warm.” said Sioux Falls Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras.

Only 40 percent of the trails at Great Bear are open, limiting opening day lift tickets to 300. Tubing is still closed for now, and there doesn’t look to be much snow in the forecast. But Grider said just getting to kick off the season is cause for celebration.

“Obviously, there’s been a lot of pent up demand. The weather is perfect today, it’s going to be a little different this weekend. It will be a little chillier. But you couldn’t ask more for opening day. I’m very pleased with the with the turnout, with our team members, with the weather, with everything.” said Grider.

The colder, weekend weather has already made a difference at Great Bear. Due to expected low windchills, the ski resort will close Friday night at 9:45, with the New Year’s fireworks show being pushed up to 10 p.m.

