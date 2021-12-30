Hy-Vee store on Kiwanis Ave. closes Saturday
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New Year’s Day is closing day for one of the seven Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls.
Hy-Vee announced the closure of its store at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue earlier this month.
The store closes at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The store is being repurposed into a “non-retail” location.
According to SiouxFalls.Business, the store shelves are almost empty. Many items that remain are being sold at discount prices.
Employees will be able to transfer to other Hy-Vee locations in the area.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.