Hy-Vee store on Kiwanis Ave. closes Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New Year’s Day is closing day for one of the seven Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls.

Hy-Vee announced the closure of its store at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue earlier this month.

The store closes at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The store is being repurposed into a “non-retail” location.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, the store shelves are almost empty. Many items that remain are being sold at discount prices.

Employees will be able to transfer to other Hy-Vee locations in the area.

