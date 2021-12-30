New Years Eve to feature falling temperatures, light snow for some

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A boundary set up across the region brought a wide range of temperatures to the area. Behind the boundary, temperatures were in the single digits and teens, while ahead of it, temperatures climbed into the 20s and 30s. Everyone will see a drop in temperatures as we end 2021 and begin 2022, and some could see a little light snow as well Friday.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase from west to east throughout the night as low pressure develops to our west and slowly tracks southeast. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible overnight west river. Winds will be light during the evening but will increase to 5-15 mph out of the N and NE overnight. Lows will rage from -5 to -10 north to 5-10 above south.

FRIDAY: Light snow showers will be possible throughout the day with the better chance across the central and southern parts of the area. Snow accumulations will be light, running from a trace to 2-3″. The main story will be the arctic air settling in, with the high temperatures expected at midnight and falling throughout the day. Lows will range from -5 to -10 south to the 20s below north. Winds will be breezy out of the N and NNW at 10-20 mph, so dangerous wind chills will be an issue and WIND CHILL ALERTS will likely be needed so keep that in mind if you have plans for New Years.

NEW YEARS DAY: Skies will gradually clear throughout the day as higher pressure moves in, however it’ll remain very cold and breezy. Highs will be in the single digits above and below with wind chill values remaining below zero. Lows will drop back well below zero, but temperatures should begin to moderate overnight as winds become southerly.

SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY: Much warmer temperatures are expected Sunday through at least Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Another surge of cold air starts to move back in Tuesday night. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Sunday with 30s west river. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 30s for the southern half of the area with teens and 20s north.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: We’ll have cloudier intervals more often than not to round out the week into the weekend. There could be a few sporadic chances of light snow showers, but it’ll mostly be dry and cold. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Wednesday, with highs Thursday and Friday ranging from the single digits below north to 5-10 above. Highs look to moderate back to the teens next weekend.

