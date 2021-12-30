Second day of Hoop City Classic heats up Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday saw the second day of the 2021 Hoop City Classic tip off at the Sanford Pentagon, featuring ranked in-state matchups and visiting teams from across the country.

The first matchup of the day was the only girls basketball matchup at the Sanford Pentagon that day, between Thunder Basin, Wyoming, and Elk Point-Jefferson. Thunder Basin grabbed an early lead in the game, and never looked back, taking the 61-39 win over the Huskies.

Howard and Freeman Academy/Marion kicked of the boys’ schedule for the rest of the day. Howard would out pace the Bearcats over the game and hold on to the lead, taking the win 56-53.

Thunder Basin boys were up next taking on Houston, Tennessee. This would be Houston’s first game of the day, later taking on Sioux Falls Jefferson. Thunder Basin walked away with the 57-52 win over the Mustangs.

Garretson and Lennox tipped off the following game. While close at half, Lennox opened up the scoring and the lead in the second half. The Orioles would take the 66-45 over the Blue Dragons.

The next game featured a matchup between two ranked Class B opponents in #4 Lower Brule, and #5 Viborg Hurley. The Sioux opened up the game going 4-4 from beyond the arc, and kept around a 50 percent shooting average throughout the game. The Sioux would fend off a late charge from the Cougars, collecting a top-5 win 51-48.

Following a short rest, Houston was back on the floor to take on Sioux Falls Jefferson. Jefferson held onto a lead for most of the game, before a comeback led by Brock Vice brought the Mustangs to tie the game at 62 each after regulation. Houston would go onto win in overtime 75-66.

In the final matchup of the day, Sioux Falls Christian faced off against First Assembly Christian, Tennessee. FACS would hold onto the lead for much of the game, and keep distance from the Chargers. They’d win 71-57 for the final victory of the day.

